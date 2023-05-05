D Jay weaves some spicy wordplay and tender lyrics into his new single ‘Necessary’

In anticipation of his upcoming EP, ”STARMAN”, D Jay shares his next big single, ‘Necessary’ – a riveting song that showcases his love for his baby girl. Stream or download ‘Necessary’ across all major platforms here: https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/DJayNecessary

D Jay seems to have cracked the code to getting Afrobeats fans excited every time and his new song ‘Necessary’ showcases his unwavering finesse again. It is unmistakably riveting and features a hypnotic mix of percussive instruments from producer, Uche B that elegantly come together to provide the perfect canvas for the sensational singer to work his magic.

All these elements position ‘Necessary’ as a song that will keep you coming back for more. The passion with which D Jay sings about his new love interest is wholly captivating and has a distinct Nigerian flavor. There are also lots of tender lyrics and nifty wordplay to unpack. According to news from sources close to the star, ‘Necessary’ is a curtain opener into his upcoming EP, ”STARMAN” which promises to deliver more exciting songs in the coming weeks.

Last month, D Jay proved he was indeed one of the hotly contested prospects of the industry for his age. He was shortlisted by Charterhouse Ghana for “Best New Artist” and “Best Afrobeats Song,” ahead of the forthcoming 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ceremony, pitting his blockbuster hit, ‘Balance It,’ against the likes of Gyakie, KiDi, King Promise and co. for the latter award.