Da Costa Secures Victory in Shanghai E-Prix, Hughes Clinches First Podium

António Félix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche emerged triumphant in his debut Shanghai E-Prix, securing his second win of Season 10. NEOM McLaren’s Jake Hughes and Andretti’s Norman Nato completed the podium in an electrifying race witnessed by nearly 40,000 spectators, marking the series’ return to China since Season 5.

In a display of superior energy management, da Costa claimed the lead from Nato on Lap 16 and maintained it till the end, fending off a late charge from Hughes, who secured his maiden Formula E podium after a closely contested battle.

Meanwhile, Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing finished fourth, extending his lead in the Drivers’ standings despite his closest rival Pascal Wehrlein suffering a puncture and finishing outside the points. Jaguar TCS Racing leads the Teams’ FIA World Championship, with Porsche topping the Manufacturers’ standings as the championship heads to Portland for a double-header on 29-30 June.

Reflecting on his victory, da Costa expressed his delight with the momentum his team has built, attributing their success to consistent performances and a championship-contending car.

Looking ahead to the race in Portland, he expressed enthusiasm, recalling his podium finish there last year and his fondness for racing in the States.

Hughes, who secured his podium after adopting a more aggressive approach, expressed satisfaction with his performance and optimism for future races. He also shared his excitement for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s prospects at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Nato, delighted with his podium finish, emphasized the importance of perseverance in Formula E and expressed hope for more podium finishes in the upcoming races.

In addition to the thrilling race, Olympic gold medalist Zou Shiming and racing driver Ho-Pin Tung added to the excitement of the Shanghai E-Prix, experiencing the adrenaline of Formula E firsthand and engaging with the racing community.