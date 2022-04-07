Da-nwan Clan enskins Agriculture Director as Chief

Mr Alhassan Zimi, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of Agriculture, Upper East Region, has been enskinned as the Divisional Chief of the Da-nwan Clan in the Lambussie Traditional Area of the Upper West Region.

The new Chief, Kuoro Alhassan Dakui Yirimninoh Alhassan Zimi III, succeeded the Suke Skin after his late brother Kuoro George Mmawiisse Zimi II.

Delivering his first address to the people, he expressed gratitude to the Lambussie Kuoro, the Da-nwan Clan and the Bilaw Kouro for the long-standing friendship with his clan and all royal families.

He pledged not to let the chieftaincy institution down.

Kuoro Zimi said: “I pledge to discharge my traditional responsibility with respect to all and uphold the dignity of all citizens without reference to their social, ethnic and economic status and to the Lambussie Kuoro and all revered chiefs present on this occasion.”

“I promise not to let the chieftaincy institution down and codifying the culture and traditions of Suke shall be key on my agenda.”

“This year marks 87 years of the Nintoh Family on the throne. I am particularly humbled that my name came up as the occupant of this great Suke Skin once occupied by my late father Kuoro Dakui Yiriminoh Zimi I in 1935 and succeeded by my late brother Kuoro George Mmawiisse Zimi II.

“I am much honoured to be nominated by the Nintoh Family and approved by the kingmakers of Suke and unanimously accepted by the entire Suke community and Da-nwan Clan as the next in the line of leadership succession.”

“I personally want to salute the women of Suke, who I refer to as the silent majority for their impeccable contribution to the socio-economic development of Suke and on behalf of all sons and daughters of Suke, I say Bravo for your resilience and tenacity that has turned the fortunes of our community around.”

Despite the important role chiefs continued to play as partners of government in development, nothing much was being done for them by way of appreciation, he said.

“Today the chieftaincy institution is not about territorial expansion but territorial development. Chiefs are confronted by inadequate resources, declining educational standards, food and human insecurity, high illiteracy rate, sophisticated and high crime rate and the exploitation of the environment by some elements for their selfish interests in their communities”

“This creates an ambiance for criminal elements to foment unstable systems from which they prey.”

Kuoro Zimi gave the assurance that he would prioritise girl-child education, promote integrated and sustainable agriculture for enhanced livelihoods as well as sanitation and halt the uncontrolled exploitation of the environment.

He said he would also work to maintain social cohesion among the people of Suke and its neighbours and collaborate with the district assemblies, Civil Society Organisations, politicians and development partners to address the development gaps in the area for the betterment of the people.

He appealled to neighbours to join the crusade in protecting the environment, saying: “We are going to enforce a ban on felling of trees for commercial charcoal production and high customary and legal sanctions will be imposed on offenders”.

“I also wish to strictly ensure that plastic containers are properly disposed of as well as proper handling of agro-chemicals and disposal of pesticide containers”, he added.

He commended the Government for responding promptly to the appeal by the chiefs of the Lambussie Traditional Area concerning land and border demarcation issues.