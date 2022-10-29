Daadaa Yohane To Feature On De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 16

Young musician, Daadaa Yohane is the next artiste appearing on the entertainment package of the exciting De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 16 at the Bukom Boxing Arena this Saturday, October 29. 2022.

The Imax Media Promotions bill will see all the competing gyms coming with their best boxers because of the stage that the competition has reached.

Sonia Gym has fought well to re capture the second position, and have the same 33 points as the leaders, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, while Fit Square and Panix have 31 points and will jump at any opportunity to reach the top.

Wisdom Gym has won only one bout and still find themselves at the bottom of the League table.

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare is not enthused about their position because of his status and reputation, but has hope that they can win all their remaining bouts.

The League is sponsored by De-luxy Paint, Renault,Max Buy. Imax Electronics, TCL, Techno, Max TV/ Radio and refreshed by TT Brothers and Eddys Pizza.