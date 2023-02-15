Daakyehene receives 2 plaques from Ghana Media Personality Awards

Broadcast journalist with XyZ Broadcasting, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman has received two plaques from Ghana Media Personality Awards.

Daakyehene’s socio educative program on TV XyZ dubbed My Lawyer My Counselor won Tv development show of the year as well as Host of the year during the 2022 Ghana Media Personality Awards.

My Lawyer My Counselor competed with other insightful programs that are impacting lives and communities such as odonkomopa on Tv Africa, biribigyegyewo on Onua tv, My Health My Life on UTV, Talk life Atinka Tv, Revelations on Ghone, The hard truth on Ocean Tv, Today’s Woman Tv3, The Couch on Pan Africa Tv, Obra ne woa on Gh one.

My Lawyer My Counselor is a human interest, social issue program on TV XYZ where matters of relationship, marriage, divorce, crime, rent, abuse, land, property and many challenges relating to daily life matters are discussed.

As the name suggests, Lawyers, Counsellors, Directors, Opinion Leaders, Commissioners, Motivational speakers from Religious faiths and many other institutions explain human interest topics.

Viewers have the opportunity to call after the show and send messages which the production team direct their grievances to appropriate quarters for the necessary advice and assistance.

The program is aired on Sundays 7pm – 8pm and produced by Afia Owusu.

The host, Ofosu – Agyeman Boakye affectionately called Daakyehene is an accredited Judicial Service court correspondent, Graduate from University of Ghana and currently News Editor and Anchor at both Power fm and Tv XyZ.