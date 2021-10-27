Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII to be Honoured as Chief Emotional Intelligence Coach

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area will be honoured with the Chief Emotional Intelligence Coach at the forthcoming Emotional International Intelligence Africa Summit 2021 to be held in the Central Region.

The award is as a result of his contributions towards the writing and publication of a book titled, “My Child My Future”, authored by Mr James Kwesi Addison, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Addison International Center for Emotional Intelligence (AIECI), and Village Life Royals, a Non-governmental organization.

This came to light when the Organization led by Mr Addison, donated copies of books to Daasebre at his Palace at Abeadze, to be distributed to teachers in the area who have already been schooled by the NGO and also for use by members of the Traditional Council to understand and appreciate the dynamics of children’s emotions.

The CEO said, he was inspired to pay special attention to children’s emotions because, as the future leaders of the country, the kind of the social and emotional seeds being sown in children would determine how their lives would be shaped in the future.

“I was spurred by many research findings backing the fact that children who are emotionally skilled, perform better in school, relate better to people and seldomly engage in unhealthy behaviours”, he revealed.

The main objective of the book Mr. Addison, said was for parents, educators and caregivers to be equipped for them to understand and appreciate the dynamics of children’s emotions, support the children to develop their emotions, and manage them appropriately.

“It is my desire to help parents, educators and caregivers assist children to harness their emotions, so their emotions would help and not hinder the handling of issues as they grew”, he stated.

Receiving the books, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi who is also former Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, expressed his appreciation to the donors, saying, it will help them to understand and help in nurturing them.

Madam Eva Gyina-Bediako, Director of Staff Development Institute of Ghana Education Service, also thanked the donor and said the society needed responsible future leaders and was hopeful that the book would help shape the lives of children.