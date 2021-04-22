The cooking bags are to help the women in food preparation and preservation
The cooking bags are to help the women in food preparation and preservation

Daasgift Quality Foundation, a women empowerment centred NGO, has donated a quantity of cooking bags to some women into palm Kernel oil production at Bakado in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

The cooking bags would help the women in food preparation and preservation to save them time to concentrate on the growth of their palm Kernel Oil processing business.

Mrs Gifty Baaba Asmah, the Executive Director of the NGO, said the donation was part of the NGO’s objective of promoting clean energy.

She appreciated the women for taking good care of their mud stove constructed some 10 years ago to avoid excessive smoke during the preparation of their palm Kernel oil.

The women, expressed gratitude to the NGO for keeping up faith with them and supporting them from time to time to become economically empowered.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

