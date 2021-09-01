Daasgift Quality Foundation presents food aid to women groups

The Daasgift Quality Foundation, a women centered nongovernmental organization has presented some food aid to three women groups in three district of the Western Region.

The food aid made possible by Friends from Ghana and abroad through the GoFundMe website and Mobile Money was to help mitigate some of the hard impact COVID-19 presented to society particularly women.

The women group from Ahanta West, STMA and the Shama districts received bags of rice, cooking oils, Tomato paste and canned fish among others.

Mrs. Baaba Asmah, the Executive Director of the NGO noted how important it was to support women groups in particular to bounce back from the effect of COVID-19.

She said the campaign raised 1100 Euros and 5000 cedis which catered for over 100 women.

“These women have been with us for a longer time, we give them training on their ventures: fish handling and palm kernel processing, loans, cooking bags, alternative energy sources among others…we cannot pretend we have not seen how COVID-19 has affected them”, she added.

The Executive Director said she was moved to start the social media campaign to help them.

Ms Comfort Buah, member of the Kojokrom group on behalf of the members appreciated the NGO for its continuous support.