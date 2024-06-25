Dabar Media Launches in Africa with US$100k Seed Funding

Dabar Media has launched in Africa following a successful $100,000 seed funding round from angel investors.

This funding milestone allows Dabar to extend its presence to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Nigeria, amassing over 9,300 daily readers within six months of its initial launch.

The expansion marks Dabar’s evolution beyond an online news platform, focusing on delivering high-quality, insightful content globally. In addition to its core offerings, Dabar has introduced the Dabar Network and the “ForgeHer Network.”

The ForgeHer Network aims to empower women in the tech industry by providing educational resources, expert guidance, and a supportive community.

“We are thrilled to bring Dabar to Africa and broaden our global footprint,” said Seun Odegbami, Co-founder of Dabar. “This funding will enable us to offer valuable training and networking opportunities, fostering growth and innovation.”

Esther John, Co-founder and CEO of Dabar emphasized, “Our mission is to create a dynamic platform that informs and empowers our audience.

The ForgeHer Network underscores our dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in tech.”

The investment will support Dabar in enhancing content offerings and community initiatives and providing resources for training and networking. These efforts aim to cultivate an active, supportive community and drive significant impact in the media and tech sectors.