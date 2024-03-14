Daboy Kenzi out with sizzling new Afrobeats cut ‘Your Body’

Daboy Kenzi showcases his knack for sweet words on his first release of the year, ‘Your Body.’ The new Afrobeats song was teased on the fast-rising star’s TikTok account in January and is already in line to become one of this month’s champion sounds. Don’t believe us? Listen to it here https://music.empi.re/yourbody

‘Your Body’ sees Daboy Kenzi go full-on casanova as he sweetly croons, “Oh lady, don’t play me like Maradona/Shey you know me abi top player?” His catchy melody and charisma instantly enchant, saturating the quintessential Afrobeats beat with a hint of freshness. There’s also no shortage of spicy lyrics; the singer lets our imagination run wild. He paints a fantastical image of the African woman’s body, making the hunnies blush hard.

Daboy Kenzi has been a regular on the Afrobeats scene since his debut with ‘Jara’ in 2021. He now plans to stun audiences under the direction of q17 Dynasty, a brand that represents the dreams and aspirations of young people. He is ready to take his craft to the next level and ‘Your Body’ is his ticket.