Dacia Bigster Dethrones Tesla as 2025’s Most Anticipated Electric Vehicle

In a striking shakeup for the electric vehicle (EV) market, the budget-friendly Dacia Bigster has surged past Tesla’s latest offerings to claim the title of 2025’s most anticipated EV, according to a new study by automotive research firm Value My Car.

The ranking, based on global search interest and industry buzz, signals a potential shift in consumer priorities toward affordability and practicality as the EV revolution matures.

The Dacia Bigster, a no-frills electric SUV priced at an estimated €35,000 ($38,000), toppled Tesla’s yet-unnamed flagship model—marking the first time since 2020 that a non-Tesla vehicle has topped such rankings. Analysts attribute the upset to growing demand for accessible EVs in Europe’s cost-conscious markets, where Dacia’s parent company Renault has aggressively marketed the Bigster as a “gateway” model for mass adoption.

Luxury EVs, however, still commanded attention. The GMC Sierra EV Denali, a $85,000 electric pickup truck, ranked among the top five most-searched models despite its steep price tag. Its popularity underscores lingering appetite for high-performance, status-symbol EVs in North America, where electric trucks remain a battleground for automakers.

European brands dominated this year’s list, seizing six of ten spots. Volkswagen’s ID.7 wagon, Renault’s retro-chic Renault 5 EV, and MINI’s electric Aceman crossover joined the Bigster in representing the region’s push to counter U.S. and Chinese rivals. Jeep’s Wagoneer S SUV and Tesla’s compact “Redwood” model were the sole American contenders to crack the top ten.

“The diversity of this list reflects a fragmented market,” said Value My Car lead analyst Clara Mendez. “Shoppers aren’t just chasing range or brand loyalty anymore—they want vehicles tailored to regional needs, whether that’s rugged trucks for Texas or compact cars for Paris.”

The study analyzed Google search data for terms like “2025 EV releases” and model-specific queries, weighted against industry announcements and pricing forecasts. Notably absent were Chinese automakers like BYD, whose models generated less search interest in Western markets despite their growing global sales dominance.

As automakers brace for a pivotal year, the rankings hint at broader trends: a cooling obsession with luxury “halo” cars, rising clout for European design, and Tesla’s first real challenge to its cultural cachet. With the Bigster’s success, the message is clear—the EV race is no longer just about who builds the fastest car, but who wins the wallet.