AshantiGold SC secured a crucial away point against Inter Allies in a match-day 17 encounter of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Substitute Dacosta Boadu scored in the late stages of the second half to secure a point for the Elephants after Richmond Lamptey opened the scoring for the home side early in the second half.

The home side started the game on the front foot as expected and had a penalty appeal waived by Referee Bismark Appiah in the opening minutes after striker Richard Arthur was brought down in the area.

AshantiGold playmaker David Abagna had a glorious opportunity to put the Elephants ahead in the 9th minute with a one-on-one opportunity with Inter Allies goalkeeper Rashid Seidu but shockingly skied his effort.

The game was fairly balanced halfway through the first half with both sides looking for the opener.

Inter Allies were more purposeful in attack but were sometimes unlucky with many of their attempts going wide.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang should have given the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime but couldn’t keep his composure as he fired off target.

Inter Allies looked most likely to take the lead with relentless attacks on AshantiGold who were resolute in their defending.

Inter Allies deservedly took the lead in the 62nd minute after substitute Richmond Lamptey curled in a sumptuous strike from outside the box after AshantiGold failed to clear their lines.

AshantiGold was stunned by the strike from Lamptey as they began to attack the Inter Allies goal area in search of the equalizer but couldn’t find the cutting edge.

Boadu Dacosta scored the equalizer for the Elephants in the 76th minute when he fired a low drive past Inter Allies goalkeeper Rashid Seidu after some good work from Agyemang Opoku.

The game was very open with both sides pushing for the three points.

Dacosta had a glorious opportunity to score his second goal of the day in the late stages but his feeble was safely gathered by Inter Allies goalkeeper Seidu.

The game ended with both sides sharing the points.