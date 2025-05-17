Dada KD’s 2020 Tribute to Late Bernard Nyarko Gains New Relevance After His Passing

Ghana’s Highlife music community is mourning the death of veteran artist Dada Kwaku Duah, known as Dada KD, who passed away on June 15, 2024. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

A 2020 social media post by Dada KD has resurfaced, drawing attention for its poignant reflection on loss. Following the deaths of actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko and musician Kofi B that year, he wrote: “May your gentle soul find peace, Bishop Bernard Nyarko. My regards to Kofi B, tell him I’ll join you all soon. Our industry sucks.” Fans and colleagues now view the statement as a stark expression of his struggles within Ghana’s entertainment sector.

The post, initially perceived as grief-driven, has sparked widespread discussions about systemic challenges in the industry, including support for aging artists. Tributes from gospel artist Bro. Sammy and media personalities confirm the collective shock over his death, marking another loss for Ghanaian entertainment.

Dada KD’s career spanned decades, with his candidness about industry pressures resonating deeply with peers. His remarks underscore ongoing calls for structural reforms to safeguard artist welfare.