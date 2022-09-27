Daddy Lumba appreciates Stormzy’s gesture of love

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has appreciated the gesture of love shown to him by British rapper, Stormzy.

The multiple-award-winning British rapper, during his performance at the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra, wore a T-shirt with a Daddy Lumba picture on it.

The Highlife legend, in a Facebook post, lauded the rapper for paying homage and was really touched by the gesture.

“I was immensely touched by Stormzy’s homage to me last night at the Global Citizen Festival.

“I would like to take this opportunity to share my gratitude and appreciation for the public display of love. To say that the gesture was heart-warming and humbling is an understatement. Thank you very much!” Daddy Lumba wrote.

This year’s Global Citizen Festival witnessed numerous spectacular performances from Usher Raymond, SZA, Tems, Tiwa Savage, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Oxlade, Gyakie, among others.