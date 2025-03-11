Daddy Lumba Featured on King Charles III’s Commonwealth Day Playlist on Apple Music

Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba has received international recognition once again, as his classic hit ‘Mpempem Do Me’ has been featured on King Charles III’s specially curated Apple Music playlist for Commonwealth Day 2025.

The playlist, which celebrates the rich and diverse musical heritage of the 56 Commonwealth nations, features a carefully selected mix of songs from across the world, highlighting the cultural significance of music in connecting people across generations and borders.

This latest honor places Daddy Lumba—known for his distinctive voice and timeless highlife rhythms—among a select group of African artists included on The King’s Music Room playlist.

Originally released in 2008, ‘Mpempem Do Me’ quickly became a household favorite, cementing Daddy Lumba’s status as one of Ghana’s most beloved and influential highlife musicians. With soulful melodies, deep lyrical storytelling, and signature highlife instrumentation, the song continues to resonate with fans, proving its enduring appeal.

With a career spanning more than four decades and over 30 albums, Daddy Lumba (Charles Kwadwo Fosu) is widely regarded as a pioneer of modern highlife. His ability to seamlessly blend traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary influences has set him apart, making him one of the most celebrated artists in West African music history.

Featured Artists on ‘The King’s Music Room’ Playlist

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Could You Be Loved

– Could You Be Loved Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop

– My Boy Lollipop Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion

– The Loco-Motion Al Bowlly – The Very Thought of You

– The Very Thought of You Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose

– La Vie En Rose RAYE – Love Me Again

– Love Me Again Daddy Lumba – Mpempem Do Me

– Mpempem Do Me Davido feat. Fave – KANTE

– KANTE Miriam Makeba – The Click Song

– The Click Song Jools Holland & Ruby Turner – My Country Man

– My Country Man Anoushka Shankar – Indian Summer

– Indian Summer Siti Nurhaliza – Anta Permana

– Anta Permana Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)

– E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) Michael Bublé – Haven’t Met You Yet

– Haven’t Met You Yet Arrow – Hot Hot Hot

Released by Apple Music in collaboration with the Royal Household, The King’s Music Room playlist is a tribute to the diverse musical traditions of the Commonwealth nations. Daddy Lumba’s inclusion underscores the global impact of Ghanaian highlife music and its continued relevance in the world of timeless classics.

🔗 Listen to ‘The King’s Music Room’ Playlist on Apple Music:

King Charles III’s Playlist

📺 Watch the Official Trailer below