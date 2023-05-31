Daddy Lumba’s DL FM begins operation in Accra

Award winning Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba has officially launched his radio station, DL FM 106.9 to commence operations in Accra.

The renowned musician announced his radio platform September, 2022 and has been working to get things in place to give listeners the very best of experiences.

Some programmes outlined to entertain fans and listeners include Anidaso wo ho ma obia, yekurakura mu, DL Hour, Drive time and Awoso.

“Anidaso wo ho ma obia”, meaning there is hope for everyone, would be a session to inspire listeners as legal brains would come on board to discuss some social issues.

Renowned radio host, Nana Adjoa Silky would take listeners through a three-hour music tour, listening to songs of Daddy Lumba and other great highlife legends Ghana has produced over the years.

The Drive Time is also expected to serve listeners with some authentic Ghanaian songs which had made headlines over the past month and also for fans to recommend their favourite songs to be played.

According to the highlife legend, the radio station had come to stay, and it would get onboard loads of programmes as time goes on.

The radio station promises to be highly innovative, proactive, and success minded as it prioritizes the needs of its listeners.