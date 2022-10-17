Daddy Lumba’s manager Roman Fada marries

Atinka FM’s drive time show “Atinka Drive”, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, affectionately called “Roman Fada,” tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Maame Akosua Serwaa Akoto, over the weekend.

Roman Fada is also the host of Atinka FM’s Saturday’s “Adadamu” where he speaks with music legends and celebrities.

The star-studded ceremony took place at the plush Dor-Events Center at North Kaneshie in Accra.

Some celebrities spotted at the event were Obaapa Christy, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Mercy Aseidu, Philipa Baafi, SP Kofi Sarpong, Maame Korea.

The clergy were also represented by Mamalistic Mama, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the Rev. Abiam Danso, and Pastor Mrs. Selina Baidoo.

The former MP for Manhyia North, Collins Amankwa, and renowned Fetish Priest , Kwaku Bonsam, were also present.

The President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, also graced the occasion.

The Managing Director for Atinka Media Village, Aida Hamah, and the News Editor for Atinka Media Village, Isaac Nuamah Yeboah, the Missing Children Documentary Anchor, Regina Asamoah, and staff of Atinka also showed love to their colleague by gracing the occasion.