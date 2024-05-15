Dadi FM’s Fantehemaa adjudged Best Morning Show Host at Foklex Media Awards

Dadi FM/ Bryt TV morning show host and News Editor, Fantehemaa Nana Beduwaa Amaagor, has bagged the morning show host of the year, Greater Accra, at the 13th Edition of the Foklex Media Awards.

She topped Citizen Kofi Owusu, Ahotor FM, Ev. Prince Owusu Asare, No. 1 FM, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, Accra FM, Kwaku Nyhira-Addo, Asaase Radio Accra, Mr. Speaker, Kessben fm Accra, Bonohene, Kasapa fm, CJ, Adom FM, Sena Nombo, Radio Gold and Ohemaa Kente, Max Fm are in the category.

Speaking to her after the awards, she was elated to receive the award, which she stated would encourage her to do better.

According to her, this award is a testament that there is more to be done. She expressed gratitude to God, her family, management, the staff of Dadi FM/Bryt TV, and listeners of the station for the support she has received over the years.

“This is the proudest moment of my professional career. I feel really appreciated and valued. This award will help me remain more focused and dedicated to my work. Thank you all for making this happen. Dadi FM, Bryt TV, and Joy Dadi Multimedia to the whole world.’”

The ceremony was organized on May 11, 2024, at the National Theatre. The Awards Ceremony is an annual event to recognize and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of television and radio journalists and presenters across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The event, which showcased the crème de la crème of Ghana’s media personalities, saw several others win awards across 76 diverse categories.

The awards not only acknowledge individual achievements but also serve as a testament to the collective dedication of media professionals to upholding the core principles of their profession.

Story By: Odomankomaba Kwabena Asiedu