DAF EAC Project Enters New Phase to Enhance Faculty Data Management in East Africa

The Demographics of African Faculty in the East African Community (DAF EAC) project, funded by Carnegie Corporation of New York, has entered its second phase with a focus on enhancing data management for faculty planning in the region.

The project builds on evidence from its pilot phase and aims to address data gaps identified in higher education institutions (HEIs).

Phase 1 of the project revealed significant data gaps at institutional, national, and regional levels, highlighting fragmented and inconsistent faculty data across HEIs. Projections for universities in Burundi, South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania were made to bridge the gap in faculty numbers by 2030.

The second phase aims to establish a comprehensive approach to institutionalizing data collection and management, linking university data systems through national bodies and the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA). The launch of this phase aligns with the 4th Biennial Conference on Systemic Social Transformation Through Research and Innovation, showcasing its relevance to ongoing academic advancements.

Implemented by a consortium including IUCEA, the Association of African Universities (AAU), Education Sub Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Population Reference Bureau (PRB), DAF EAC phase 2 seeks to develop harmonized guidelines for unified data collection and management in the EAC. The project will also promote best practices for data collection and management in the region and engage in advocacy for harmonized data collection and management guidelines.

Prof. Gaspard Banyankimbona, IUCEA Executive Secretary, emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of higher education data collection and management in the EAC. Prof. Olusola Oyewole, Secretary General of the AAU, highlighted the significance of reliable data for decision-making in African higher education.

Dr. Lucy Heady, CEO of ESSA, noted the systemic issue of data scarcity in the region and the importance of collaboration to address this challenge. Dr. Jennifer D. Sciubba, President and CEO of PRB, emphasized the critical role of meeting the growing demand for higher education in harnessing the demographic dividend in the region.

The consortium aims to establish a coordinated and unified data collection system to inform higher education decisions at the national and regional levels by the end of DAF EAC phase 2.