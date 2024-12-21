Dafeamekpor Criticizes Afenyo-Markin Over EC Recollation Results

Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta Region, has vehemently criticized Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over the outcome of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) recollation of results in nine contested parliamentary seats.

The recollation, which concluded with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerging victorious in seven out of the nine constituencies, has sparked dissatisfaction within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to TV3 on Saturday, December 21, Dafeamekpor accused Afenyo-Markin and the NPP of manipulating the process. “Some of these lies, Afenyo should stop this conduct. He should stop fabricating stories to spice up his press conferences,” Dafeamekpor said. He pointed to instances of alleged electoral manipulation, specifically citing Afenyo-Markin’s actions in the Fanteakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region, which he claimed were indicative of improper tactics to secure favorable outcomes.

Describing the recollation process as a “charade,” Dafeamekpor expressed frustration over what he believed was a lack of respect for legal procedures. He also took issue with Afenyo-Markin’s public comments following the EC’s announcements. “When a matter is in court, don’t you respect the court process?” Dafeamekpor asked. He criticized Afenyo-Markin for praising results that were still under judicial scrutiny, particularly since the Supreme Court had yet to make a final ruling on some of the contested seats.

The South Dayi MP went further, warning of potential political retribution: “They may be in government, but they are no longer in power. The power has left them and is now transitioning to us. When we get the power, we will show them where power lies,” Dafeamekpor stated.

His remarks came after Afenyo-Markin’s press conference, in which the Effutu MP urged the NDC to accept the recollation results, describing them as legitimate. The seats in question—Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Tema Central, Ahafo Ano North, Okaikwei Central, Ahafo Ano South West, and Techiman South—had previously been declared for the NDC after the December 7 elections but were subsequently subject to legal challenges, culminating in the High Court’s directive for the recollation of results.