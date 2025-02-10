Dafeamekpor Denies Altercation, Says He Acted to Restore Order

Majority Chief Whip Roackson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has vehemently dismissed claims that he engaged in a physical fight with former Deputy Minister of Transport, Alhassan Tampuli, during the tumultuous vetting session on January 30, 2025.

Appearing before a special committee investigating the disturbances in Accra on February 10, Dafeamekpor maintained that his actions were solely intended to defuse tensions and restore order, not to provoke conflict.

In his testimony, Dafeamekpor recounted the incident with careful detail. He explained that any suggestion of him grabbing Tampuli was entirely unfounded, noting that he merely kept his hands raised as a non-aggressive gesture while attempting to calm the situation. “I don’t recall ever holding his dress at all,” he said, adding that such an act would have escalated matters further. Instead, he described a brief exchange in which he pleaded with Tampuli, “Oh bro, why do you want us to fight over this? We are lawyers; we are custodians; we don’t do this,” a remark that, according to Dafeamekpor, eventually led Tampuli to break his grip and smile.

The Chief Whip was quick to emphasize that engaging in any form of physical confrontation would have derailed the vetting process—a scenario he was keen to avoid. He also mentioned stepping in to free Tano South MP Charles Asiedu, who found himself caught up in the chaos. Dafeamekpor attributed the overall disorder to a deliberate effort by the Minority to stall parliamentary business that day, suggesting that the unrest was less about personal conflict and more a tactic to disrupt proceedings.

While his account paints a picture of a tense, highly charged environment, critics remain skeptical about the motivations behind the unfolding chaos. Dafeamekpor’s remarks, however, underscore his insistence that order, not confrontation, was his primary goal—a stance that, if accurate, offers a glimpse into the complexities of maintaining decorum amid partisan strife.