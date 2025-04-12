Dafeamekpor Urges Bawku Residents to End Conflict

Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor appealed to the people of Bawku to bring an end to the deadly violence that has plagued their community.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on Saturday April 12, he said that there comes a time when litigation and disagreements must end and urged residents to “aspire to peaceful coexistence and progress”.

He reminded them that development cannot take place amid insecurity, noting that roads cannot be fixed, electricity connections cannot be extended, traders will not bring their wares for fear of attack and teachers cannot be transferred to the area.

On Friday April 11, President John Dramani Mahama condemned the renewed outbreak of violence at the graduation parade of the Ghana Military Academy and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to restoring peace in the enclave. He described an incident in a marketplace two days earlier that resulted in loss of life and property damage and emphasised that nobody gains from conflict and insecurity.

President Mahama added that the mediation process led by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will resume next week upon the traditional ruler’s return from abroad.

On Thursday April 10, violent clashes between police and some youth reportedly left several people dead or injured, and the private residence of Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga was set ablaze during the unrest.

These appeals by the Majority Chief Whip and the President underscore the urgent need for both local and national actors to prioritise depoliticised dialogue and sustainable peacebuilding in Bawku. The imminent resumption of Otumfuo’s mediation, combined with calls for grassroots reconciliation, offers a framework for addressing the deep‑rooted chieftaincy and ethnic tensions that have long hindered development in the region.