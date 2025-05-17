Dafeamekpor Urges Discreet Donations Post-Gyamfi Scandal

South Dayi MP and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has cautioned politicians, particularly National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, to exercise discretion in public engagements following the controversy involving Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi’s dollar donation to evangelist Nana Agradaa.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints program on May 17, Dafeamekpor emphasized the need for mindful conduct amid public scrutiny. “We receive countless requests for assistance, school fees, hospital bills, funeral contributions. But as public servants, we must be guided. Even donations should be discreetly wrapped or enveloped,” he stated.

Reflecting on the incident, he framed it as a learning opportunity for newer politicians. “Such missteps are part of navigating national politics. We’re still young in this space, and this serves as a cautionary guide,” he added.

Dafeamekpor commended President John Mahama for pardoning Gyamfi amid backlash. “The President’s pardon was prudent. Suspension or dismissal would have exacerbated tensions,” he noted, underscoring the balancing act between accountability and political pragmatism.

Gyamfi’s viral video, showing him handing cash to Agradaa, sparked debates over ethics and transparency in public office. While Mahama’s leniency quelled immediate fallout, Dafeamekpor’s remarks highlight lingering concerns about image management and trust within Ghana’s political class.