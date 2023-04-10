Dag Heward-Mills calls on Christians to give up sinful conduct

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, has charged Christians to demonstrate lifestyles that do not embrace sin.

Christians must, therefore, eschew vices such as alcoholism, stealing, fornication, adultery and robbery, he emphasised in his Good Friday sermon.

“To follow Jesus is not easy. It requires sacrifices because you can’t follow Jesus and continue to do what you claim you have repented from,” he explained.

“All the bad things you used to do in your past life are supposed to die with the past life.

Bishop Heward-Mills gave the admonishment when he delivered a sermon on the “Cross” at the Church’s 2023 Good Friday Miracle Service, held at the Black Stars Square, in Accra.

The Service attracted thousands of believers – both members and visitors from across the country.

Mostly clad in black to signify mourning, they sang enthusiastically to worship and praise the Lord for His suffering on the cross and sacrifice to humanity.

Bishop Heward-Mills explained that the Cross of Jesus Christ symbolised the sacrifice one had to make to serve God, adding that, the Cross was the value of the price that had to be paid.

“There is a price to be paid as Christians,” he added.

“To be a Christian is to take up your cross and follow Jesus, and if you can’t do it, is too bad, you cannot be a Christian.”

Bishop Heward-Mills also noted that to follow Jesus Christ required one to be obedient as exhibited by Christ, even to his death.

“The Cross is a symbol of obedience and humility. Jesus Christ was obedient even to death. Let’s be obedient for the rest of our years,” he added.

Christians across the globe on Friday, marked Good Friday, which is one of the significant pillars of their faith.

The Day marks the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.