Dagbon Development Project: 18 out of 87 compound houses completed

Eighteen out of the 87 compound houses have been constructed to relocate residents around the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi in the Northern Region.

The area has already been earmarked for the construction of the new Gbewaa Development Project.

A number of compound houses within the present Gbewaa palace and beyond would be affected during the construction of the project and plots land have been been earmarked in Yendi township for construction of the 87 compound houses for the residents.

A number of volunteer carpenters from within Dagbon among others are busy roofing the 18 compound houses in Yendi.

The Chief Executive Officer of Savanna Construction Limited, Alhaji Sharif Mahama who is carrying on the projects told the media at the site that they promised to complete 18 of the compound houses in July 2023 but due to delay of the building materials, they could not meet the timelines proposed.

He said, they would however be completed in August 2023 ending, for artisans to continue with other works.

The Project Committee Chairman, Alhaji Baba Ibrahim appealed to skillful people of Dagbon to assist in the construction of the project and extended the invitation to artisans in Zabzugu, Mion, Yendi, Gusheigu, Karaga, and Tamale.

Mr. Nuhu Abukari member of the Gbewaa Palace Re-development Committee who conducted the media around the 18 compounds said the project would be done in phases and the phase one was on-going.