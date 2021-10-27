Dagbon Lauds McDan For His Support To Education Development In N/R

The Chiefs and people of Yendi have expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley for providing them with a 1.2 million Dollar School complex.

According to the Chiefs and people, then construction of the school complex did not only add beauty to then region but also will boost education of their children.

Speaking at the commissioning of the School complex, the King of Dagbon, His Royal Majesty Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II said the school is another milestone in the development of Yendi.

He also said the commissioning of the Two Million Ghana Cedis (GHC 1.2 million) School Complex for the people of Yendi brings great relief and hope in the hearts and minds of every well-meaning citizen of Dagbon

“This community has experienced the development impact of various successive governments, philanthropists, leaderships etc. The enormous contributions of successive governments and philanthropists such as Dr. Chief Daniel Mckorley help improve the lives of the people in areas of Education, Commerce, Health, Agriculture, just to mention a few,” he said.

Ya-Naa also averred those various successive governments and philanthropist, in collaboration with the chiefs, contributed enormously to improve the quality of education in their community and that, “Dr. Chief Daniel Mckorley is making in area of education is incomparable among the philanthropical contributions we experience in this part of the country.”

He mentioned that the Damongo school complex, Garu Timpani school complex, Bimbilla school complex and now the newly commissioned Yendi School Complex would greatly help in addressing the challenges of education in the whole of the north and not only Yendi.

He said Daniel Mckorley’s contributions in many other areas of the life of the people of the north and Ghana in general cannot be quantified and that the region is forever grateful to him.

He said “I know about the Shea butter processing center in Nasia, rice milling center at Yong Dakpem Yili, his great support to Dagbon Youth programs such as culture and sports activities etc. this and many other projects in the north have not only significantly helped in bridging the gap between the North and South but also serve as a great source of inspiration for other philanthropists and indigenes to support in development of the north of this country.”

He called on other people of Dagbon, investors, philanthropies, NGOs, and all other stakeholders in development to come on board to move Yendi and Dagbon to its desired place.