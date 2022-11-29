Dagbon Overlord Yaa-Naa declared NHIS Ambassador

Overlord of Dagbon Traditional Area, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II has been designated as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) worthy Ambassador.

This is in recognition of the Yaa-Naa’s active and personal interest in encouraging Ghanaians home and abroad to register onto the NHIS.

The title was conferred on the Yaa-Naa at a colorful ceremony at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi when a high powered delegation from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) led by the Chief Executive, Hon. Bernard Okoe-Boye paid a courtesy call on the Dagbon Overlord.

The visit formed part of the NHIA Chief Executive’s Northern belt tour which began in the Northern Region, Tamale to be precise.

Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II graciously accepted the title conferred on him and promised to ensure that the NHIS succeeds.

He blessed the NHIA leadership and reassured Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye of the Dagbon traditional area’s support and urged him to remain focused.

“Building a good working relationship with the traditional authorities is a form of ensuring all-inclusiveness in the affairs of the Authority. I therefore wish to give you the assurance of the readiness of the traditional authorities in the Kingdom to collaborate with you to ensure that you do a good job for the country.”

“I am very confident that you are more than fit to man the affairs of the Authority. Your readiness to collaborate with the traditional authorities as custodians of the land and major stakeholders in the affairs of the people.”

“The NHIS is an important national policy initiative by the government which touches the lives of millions of Ghanaians, and the success of this critical asset requires the support and collaboration of all to make it realize its objective,” Ndan Yaa stated.

The Dagbon Overlord appreciated Dr. Okoe Boye’s stellar performance so and encouraged him to continue to make decisions that will satisfy the health needs of all residents in Ghana and beyond.

“Through to your nature as an achiever, you have started leaving giant footprints on the sand and I take this opportunity to commend you and your management team for the sustained efforts aimed at ensuring that the NHIS serves the needs of our people as envisioned by the framers of the policy.”

“Your strategic policy interventions including the setting up of the committee to address the issues of illegal charges at healthcare facilities is a major step in the right direction. The practice of illegal charges by the hospitals was a source of major concern not only to the people of the Northern Region but all Ghanaians.”

“Your decision to stop the practice is a welcoming news. In line with this, the upward review of the prices of medicines and tariffs to address the incidence of healthcare facilities refusing to give medicines to NHIS members because of complaints of low prices is commendable.”

The Dagbon Overlord lauded the waiver of the one month waiting period for late renewal of NHIS membership for the aged above 70 years.

“Your policy to waive the waiting period for older people who are 70 years and above shows your appreciation of the negative impact of the waiting period on the health of the aged and the vulnerable.”

“The consideration of prostate cancer on the list of sicknesses covered by the NHIA is a welcome news to the people of Dagbon and Ghanaians at large,” Ndan Yaa-Naa stressed.

Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II called for enough logistics for the NHIS Yendi district office.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to you to provide the NHIS in Yendi with mobile kits to enable them operate outside their office. This is a major concern to the officers when they have to operate outside their office.”

“I wish to appeal to you to consider the applications of the pharmacies within the Yendi Municipality to help in the supply of medicine and related services of NHIS to patients to solve the problem of occasions of shortage of medicines in our hospitals. This is a major concern to the people of this area.”

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye thanked the Yaa-Naa for his continuous support and guidance.

He reinforced areas of common good between the traditional leaders and the NHIA and added that his administration remained committed to actively engage all major stakeholders in ensuring that Ghanaians both home and abroad are covered by the Scheme.

He made a passionate appeal to the Yaa-Naa. “I appeal to the Overlord to use your influence and appeal to our people to register onto the NHIS.”

“December is the NHIS. Active month and we will commemorate it beginning in the Northern Region. I promise the Yaa Naa a technological gadget that will be helpful to him and his people to access quality healthcare.”

“I want to assure you that enough mobile kits would be deployed to the region and the Yendi district in a week’s time.”

The delegation later paid a courtesy call on the Regent of Mion, Alhassan Abdulai at the Mion Palace.

The Mion Regent called for a permanent office accomodation for the Mion NHIS, more staff and an operational vehicle.

Source: ABDUL KARIM NAATOGMAH