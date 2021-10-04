Dagbon Union UK (DUUK) Holds A Get-Together Event

The Dagbon Union UK(DUUK) held its first Get Together event at Edmonton Green in North London on Saturday 2nd October 2021 following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The sons and daughters of the Dagbon Kingdom living in the UK travelled from all over the UK to grace the occasion despite the heavy rains.

The members of DUUK known as ‘Mabilgu’ expressed so much excitement upon seeing each other in person at the event after almost two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. The event was colourful, relaxing, therapeutic and joyous as Mabilgu danced to Ghanaian music.

The Chairman of DUUK, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba in a short speech reiterated the core objectives of DUUK: the welfare of its members(Mabilgu) and to promote peace, unity, love and understanding among all Dagombas living in and out of the United Kingdom and to contribute its quota to the socio-economic development of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba said DUUK as a registered charity in the UK is now in the better position to access funding from donors to enable the union to undertake its projects/programmes both in the UK and Ghana. Alhaji Mbalba told the gathering that DUUK has registered with Her Majesty Revenue and Customs(HRMC) for the Gift Aid scheme and urged Mabilgu to sign up to donate to DUUK through the Gift Aid scheme and appealed to members to encourage their friends and other associates outside DUUK to also sign up and donate to DUUK through the Gift Aid scheme.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba also reminded Mabilgu that DUUK is still on the Amazon-smile donations platform and appealed to Mabilgu to always remember to donate to DUUK by selecting Dagbon Union UK as their preferred Charity whenever they shop on Amazon.

Some members of the DUUK Council of Elders present were: Alhaji Imoro Iddi, Mr Jibreel Salifu Alhassan and Alhaji Sumaila Mahama (Deputy Chief Dagomba Community in the UK/Ireland).

Other leading members of DUUK present at the event were:

Mr Abdul Rahim Imoro(Second Vice-Chairman), Alhaji Hardi Adam Progress(Treasurer), Mr Ibrahim Wunzam aka IB(Organizer) and Mr Abdulai Alhassan(Deputy Organizer).

Source: Dagbon Union UK( DUUK Charity Registration Number 1176914)

Email: info@Dagbonunionuk.org.