Dagil Donniyoug inducted into the NJ B Boxing Hall of Fame

USA based former Ghanaian boxer Osumanu Yahya alias ‘Ossie Dura’ aka Dagil Donniyoug has been inducted into the NJ Boxing Hall of Fame for his discipline, dedication and devotion to the sport.

The former Commonwealth Lt Middleweight champion and SWAG boxer of the year thanked Henry Hascup and the NJ Boxing Hall of Fame Association for the honor on November 10, 2022.

“I am truly humbled and appreciative” he said.

In 2019 he was awarded with the Barry Goss Memorial Award for his contribution to amateur boxing in New Jersey in the USA.

Before moving to the USA, he trained at the Black Panthers gym at James Town in Accra, Ghana.