Daglama-Tsrove Residents Raise Funds To Open Access Road

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy, Ho

Citizens of Daglama-Tsrove, a newly developed community near the University of Health and Allied Science ( UHAS) main Campus students hostel, contributed about Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 20,000) to open an access road to their various residences, which link the UHAS by-pass road and the Adaklu-Kojobi community in the Adaklu District.

The residents said they found it difficult to get into their homes after a long day’s work from Ho. The only way to access the entrance to their domiciles was to pass through the main UHAS campus which was later closed by the school authorities.

Mr. Isaac Ablormeti, the leader of the community group, said the UHAS authorities blockaded the route and labeled it as an unapproved passage, created as a result of quarry activities. The residents were therefore prohibited from plying it.

”Now we have no other option. So we created a WhatsApp platform where we brainstormed and agreed to contribute some money towards the construction of an access road”, he told News Ghana.

The group’s spokesperson, Mr. Romeo Agbleblewu, added they would make another round of financial contributions for the construction of culverts on the road.

He pleaded with the Ho Municipal Assembly to come to their aid and construct a motorable road for easy access from Ho to the Adaklu District.

He also lamented the need for some basic amenities like electricity and water in the community. ” Apart from the road challenge that we were facing, we don’t have a power supply and water too. Some of us were using generators before a benevolent person supplied us with a solar panel. Others are still using the generator,” he noted.

Mr. Agbeblewu was optimistic that the opening of the access road would compel the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company to address the challenges confronting the residents.

Sames Construction and Plant Hiring Ltd is contracted to clear the bush, create the access road, and level its surface to look good. It took just a day to complete the work.

The community comprises public and private workers within the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.