Daily Word Global Network set to Launch “Onipa Hia Mmoa” Initiative

A Ghanaian based non-denominational organization, Daily Word Global Network, is set to introduce a life-changing initiative dubbed “Onipa Hia Mmoa”.

The initiative is to help support the less privileged in the various deprived communities.

It will focus on all race and ethnicity in order to ignite hope, passion and belongingness.

In an exclusive interview with the Executive Director of the group, Mr. Richard Nyarko advised Ghanaians not to chastise the needy but rather provide a platform to enable them get back on their feet.

“Mostly, we blame the needy for their plight instead of trying to help them back on their feet. It’s mostly about the circumstances they find themselves in, to which there is no way out,” he said.

“So instead of blaming them for things that are beyond their control, we are set to support through this project,” he added.

He appealed to various organisations and entities to support the worthy course.

“We are asking for support from donors, individuals, firms and organisations among others as well as partnership to implement specific interventions for targeted beneficiaries,” he stated.

The official launch of the “Onipa Hia Mmoa” initiative has been slated for the 31st October, 2021 at the ICGC Temple at Laterbiokorshie.

Top dignitaries are expected to grace the ceremony.