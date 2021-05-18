German carmaker Daimler has returned thousands of its employees at two Mercedes plants to full-time status, a company spokesperson announced on Monday, after a persistent bottleneck in important electronic components had forced the firm to cut shifts.

Daimler had put thousands of employees at its plants in Rastatt, Sindelfingen and Bremen into a reduced hours programmed due to the shortage.

The carmaker did not provide specific details on the extent of furlough work in recent weeks, but the Sindelfingen plant employs around 35,000 people, Bremen more than 12,000 and Rastatt around 6,500.

Everything in Bremen had been back to normal since the middle of last week, according to the carmaker.

Daimler has been one of many carmakers forced to interrupt production for weeks at a time due to worldwide problems with the supply of the electronic chips needed to make their vehicles.