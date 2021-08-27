Daimler forced to halt production as semiconductor shortage continues

Due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, carmaker Daimler is extending a furlough scheme for workers at several of its factories in Germany and Hungary from next week.

Production at several plants will come to a full or partial standstill next week, the company announced on Friday. Production at the company’s Bremen plant, and partially at its Sindelfingen plant, has already been halted.

Daimler did not give any figures for the number of workers who would be affected by the production stoppage.

The German government’s Kurzarbeit programme allows companies to send staff home on reduced pay without making them redundant and has been widely used during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees at Daimler’s three German plants have been subject to repeated stoppages in recent months, due to an industry-wide shortage of semiconductors, which has also forced other carmakers to interrupt production.