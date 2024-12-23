Dalex Finance CEO Joe Jackson Projects 2025 to be More Challenging Amid Cocoa Harvest Downturn

Joe Jackson, the Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, has warned that the year 2025 is likely to be more difficult than anticipated, following the latest revision of Ghana’s cocoa harvest forecast.

Jackson’s remarks came in the wake of reports that the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has reduced its cocoa harvest estimate by 5%, citing hotter-than-expected weather conditions and insufficient rainfall.

The latest downward revision of the forecast brings the expected harvest to approximately 617,500 tons, a significant decrease from the earlier adjusted figure of 650,000 tons. This marks the second reduction for the ongoing season, which began in September, with the initial estimate having been cut by 20% earlier in the year.

The revised outlook follows severe weather challenges, including the seasonal Harmattan winds, which have been exacerbating conditions for cocoa farmers, further damaging yields. Jackson took to his X page to express concern about the potential economic impact, stating, “The second downward revision of the anticipated cocoa harvest increases the risk of further devaluation of the Cedi in the days ahead. It looks like 2025 will be even more challenging than anticipated.”

The continued setbacks in the cocoa sector, which plays a vital role in Ghana’s economy, have heightened concerns over the country’s broader economic prospects in the coming year.