Dalhu Empowerment, Humanitarian Services Donating Blood To Save Humanity

Dalhu Empowerment and Humanitarian Services is a philanthropic organization under the leadership of his eminence, shaykhu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin, which provides supplementary services to alleviate pain and suffering of the needy and vulnerable in society.

On this train, the organization in partnership with the Tolon District Hospital has organized a blood donation exercise in Tolon to enrich the blood bank at the Tolon District Hospital.

This move, according to Shaykhu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin, is inspired by the humanitarian struggle of Imam Husayn (as) at Karbala which is commemorated every year in the first month of the Arabic calendar, known as Ashura.

Imam Husayn (as) was a noble personality by all standards in the history Allaah’s creation. He was of pure birth and lineage: both paternally and maternally. He was the son of Ali, son of Abu Talib, son of Abdul-Mutallib, the grandfather of prophet Muhammad (SAWW). His mother was Sayyida Fatima Az-Zahra, the beloved daughter of the messenger of Allaah (SAWW).

He was the second son of Imam Ali (as) and Sayyida Fatima; and the second grandson of prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

The story of Ashura and Imam Husayn (as) is so touching and tears ridden; of agony, grief, torture and heart breaks.

The prophet’s family were denied food and water, for several number of days under scorching sun on the desert of Karbala.

Reflecting on this fatal tragedy in Karbala, the Dalhu Empowerment and Humanitarian Services decided to take a pragmatic step towards commemorating this year’s Ashura by donating blood, water, milk, beverages and food items to the children’s ward of Tolon District Hospital which has been adopted by his eminence,

shaykhu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin, in solidarity with the helpless and needy patients.