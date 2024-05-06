Dalvin Nelson Wins At ‘Diplo Rumble’

Dalvin Nelson, son of the legend, Azumah Nelson who quit boxing for some time was one of the winners at the Diplo Rumble at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday. He put up a great show to stop Philip Quansah in a Lightweight contest.

Delvin who once said “Dadabas don’t box” looked very transformed in his outing as he punched and dodged very well on the night.

In other undercards Mohammed Ablor, a nephew of Azumah and speedy Wesley Ayibonte were exciting to watch, likewise Prince ‘The ‘Buzz’ Larbie and Desmond Pappoe in the juvenile bouts.

Light Flyweight Kelvin Addy fought Kelvin Amartey in an action packed bout, while African Games medalist Theophilus Allotey proved his experience against hard working Nii Noi Dowuona in their Flyweight contest.

Bantamweights Stephen Armah and Wisdom Barnor displayed, likewise Israel Commey and David Ankrah in a Lightwelterweight contest.

Henry Malm was tested by Rexford Cofie in a Light Middleweight fray, while Light Heavyweight Jonathan Tetteh aka ‘Worldwide’ was shocked to draw by Benedict ‘White Warrior’ Badu.

Janet Acquah of the Black Hitters defeated team mate Adelaide Djarbatey.

Jon Power also increased his unbeaten record to nine wins, while Freezy Mcbones knocked out Gabriel Adoko in the Light Heavyweight bout.

The crowd was entertained by acrobats and musicians Adotey Tetor and AJ Kersie.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who was one of the Special Guests at the event praised the two gallant personalities who drew people from all walks of life to watch them display their boxing skills.

He said the show put up by the European Union (EU) Ambassador Irchad Razaaly and three time world champion Professor Azumah Nelson was inspiring and for a worthy course, to empower the youth.

According to the GOC President, Boxing has always won medals for Ghana at international competitions like the 2020 Tokyo Games where Samuel Takyi made Ghana and Africa proud.

Azumah Nelson aka Zoom Zoom, Terrible Terror returned to the boxing ring for the first time in 16 years for the exhibition bout which attracted members of the diplomatic corps. The French, Kenya, Togo, Mauritius Ambassadors to Ghana were all present.

Also in attendance were the Osu Manste Nortse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, Presidents of the GBF, GBA, UCAG and officials of the EU office in Ghana.

MC Nat Attoh of Joy Sports fame made introductions, while Kokui Selormey sang the anthems of the EU and Ghana to the stage on fire.

The icon of boxing in Africa and world boxing hall of fame said he enjoyed the bout, but got tired and tried to end the rounds.

He advised the youth to choose their friends and not friends choosing them.

Ambassador Razaaly whose corner was directed by Coach Torado Bruce said boxing brought Europe and Ghana together, with the intention of supporting the youth in a positive way.