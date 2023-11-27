Dam Spillage : Catholic Diocese of Jasikan donates to Keta-Akatsi Diocese

The leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Jasikan in the Oti Region has donated to flood-affected victims under the Keta-Akatsi Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church.

It was to express their show of love to the hardly hit zones under the Keta-Akatsi Diocese of the Church.

Father Joseph Nsiah, the Vicar General, who led a delegation on behalf of Most Reverend Gabriel Mante, Bishop of the Jasikan Diocese, said the Gospel of Christ must be all about love for one another.

“We are here on behalf of the Bishop to show our love to the affected residents under the Keta Akatsi Diocese, and this what the Gospel is all about.”

Fr Nsiah indicated that the Diocese also took notice of the disaster, which also destroyed property of some community members along the Volta River within the Oti enclave.

He said the items presented, which include, over 250 tubers of yam, bags of maize and rice, gari, packets of water, clothes, and bunches of plantain, would bring some form of relief to the affected victims.

Other items that were donated at the Secretariat of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese at Torve on Wednesday, November 22, include fruits, soft drinks, beans, toiletries, and detergents, as well as timber Kenkey.

Msgr Peter Huletey, the Vicar General of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese, who received the delegation on behalf of Most Reverend Gabriel Edoe Kumordji (SVD), Bishop of the Diocese, expressed appreciation to their counterparts for the show of love.

Rev. Fr Lt. Col Winfred Sraha, the Diocesan Director of Health, on his part, disclosed to the team the spillage had caused huge destruction to their establishments at Sogakope in the South Tongu District in particular.

He mentioned some affected units such as the Comboni Technical Institute, their basic school, and nurses’ quarters for staff at the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital.

He further mentioned the Hospital’s morgue and its Printing Press as some of the hardest-hit areas.

Rev. Fr Lt Col Sraha however, disclosed to the delegation that the Diocese was working with other stakeholders to put the affected units back to their functioning state by December 1.

Some priests, who witnessed the presentation, include Rev. Fr James Dzinyakpor, Diocesan Development Coordinator, and Rev. Fr Sebastian Gidiglo, Diocesan Financial Administrator of the Keta Akatsi Diocese.

The Jasikan Diocese team also included Dr Leo Maya, Chinese Medical Center Director, Rev Fr Maurice Ofori, Assistant Cathedral Administrator, Asher Kanley Donkor, the Diocesan Accountant, and others.

By Albert Kuzor