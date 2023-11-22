Dam Spillage: IBM Petroleum Supports Flood Victims

The Dufia of Battor Nyatikpo in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, Togbe Gala IV has stressed the need for his subjects to remain calm, steadfast, and resolute in the face of the havoc and trauma caused by the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams. He also urged the youth not only to be law-abiding citizens but also to remain committed to the development of the community. Togbe Gala IV was speaking at the donation of a larger consignment of relief items by IBM Petroleum Ghana Limited to flood victims in his area.

The items were meant for some five hundred (500) flood victims dotted in three disaster-affected communities – Nyatikpo, Kledeke, and Morkplikpo. Some of the victims are seeking refuge at Morkplikpo with friends and relatives and in classrooms.

The gesture was through the instrumentality of the Dufia of Nyatikpo, Togbe Gala IV, a friend and client of IBM Petroleum Ghana Limited. Before securing this support on behalf of his other chiefs for their people, the eminent Chief had been supportive himself with his resources to hundreds of these victims when the effects of the spillage began to manifest.

Even though IBM Petroleum does not have any outlets in the Volta Region, its Management thought it wise to support the victims with items worth Seventy-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc75,000.00) when Togbe Gala approached the management of the Company for such a gesture.

The relief items presented to the people were one hundred (100) mattresses, one hundred and thirty-six (136) rubber buckets, twenty (20) bags of rice, ten (10) boxes of cooking oil as well as ten (10) sacks and packets respectively of washing powder and toilet rolls. The other items were three (3) boxes of bar soap, six (6) packs of sanitary pads, as well as six (6) boxes each of mackerel, sardine, and tasty tom tin tomato paste. The rest were five (5) boxes of detergents, three (3) boxes of Cadbury hot Choco powder, as well as two (2) bales of used clothing.

The eight (8)-member IBM Petroleum Company delegation was led by its Marketing Director, Mr. Prince Owusu Yeboah. Other members included the Human Resource Officer (HRO), Ms. Abena Achiaa Adu-Poku, and some staff of the marketing and administration departments of the company.

Speaking at the well-attended event at Morkplikpo, Togbe Gala IV urged the flood victims and the citizens of the three (3) communities to remain resolute, steadfast, and calm. He thanked IBM Petroleum for the gesture and urged the youth to be law-abiding.

According to Togbe Gala IV, the Akosombo dam spillage had a devastating impact on several thousands of residents in the district, leading to the destruction of property and livelihoods, including farms. He assured the people that the chiefs and leaders would continue to do their best in the interest of their subjects and called for support and cooperation from all and sundry to ensure that they succeed as leaders.

The Dufia of Morkplikpo, Togbe Adelaga-Foe Akporsor II, was grateful to IBM Petroleum for the gesture and urged other organizations and institutions across the country to follow suit to make life bearable for the flood victims, most of whom are faced with where to lay their heads.

The Marketing Director of IBM Petroleum, Mr. Prince Owusu Yeboah, noted that the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to the citizenry. According to him, when Togbe Gala approached the company for such support, management did not hesitate to offer the needed help because of the dire situation the flood victims found themselves in. He gave the assurance that their management would make another decision to come back in the coming days to provide additional relief support for the people.

A retired educationist and opinion leader of the Morkplikpo community, Mr. George Addae Dablu, described the gesture by Togbe Gala and IBM Petroleum as overwhelming, saying it was a big dream come true.