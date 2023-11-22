Dam Spillage: More Than 10,000 Residents Affected In Kpando Municipality

The Deputy Director in charge of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region, Mr. Emil Senyo Wordey has disclosed that more than ten thousand (10,000) people have been affected directly and indirectly in the municipality by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams. According to him, six hundred and forty-five (645) houses have also been destroyed by the floods. Mr. Wordey disclosed during a presentation of relief items to some flood victims at Kpando Dafor Tornu, a coastal farming and fishing community in the municipality.

The Kpando Municipality has not been spared in the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams which has not only destroyed property but also livelihoods running into several millions of Ghana Cedis.

In the Kpando Municipality, all the communities along the Lake Volta were hardest hit, including towns such as Kpando Torkor, Gborfe, Agbenorxoe, Debidebi, and Dafor Tornu, just to mention a few.

In the Kpando Dafor Tornu community, several buildings, mostly mud structures have collapsed, rendering many residents homeless. These flood victims are currently sleeping in classrooms and with other residents and relatives in the community.

It is against this background that NADMO has donated rice, cooking oil, mattresses, and sugar to the flood victims at Dafor Tornu. The gesture was done in collaboration with Tropigah Farms Limited at Gbefi Hoeme in the municipality which also supported the relief efforts with two hundred (200) crates of pawpaw and pineapple fruits for distribution to the flood victims.

The NADMO team was under the leadership of its Municipal Director, Ms. Doris Dzebu-Affram. Other members of the delegation were the Deputy Director and Assembly Member for Kpando Duanti, Hon. Emil Senyo Wordey, the Principal Disaster Control Officer (PDCO), Mr. George Mawuli Prikah as well as Mr. Elvis Bedzina. The four (4) member team from the Tropical Farms was led by the Farm Manager, Mr. Idriss Ibrahim.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, the Municipal Deputy NADMO Director, Hon. Emil Senyo Wordey disclosed that the municipality was not spared in the spillage disaster. According to him, more than ten thousand (10,000) inhabitants across the municipality have been affected, adding that some 645 houses have been destroyed.

These flood victims, he said are currently living in classrooms, with relatives and friends while others have relocated out of the municipality.

Mr. Wordey said the major challenge facing the municipality is how to fix these collapsed buildings for the victims to be relocated. He therefore appealed to Ghanaians within and outside the country to come to the aid of these victims not only with building materials but also food and clothing to make life bearable for them.

The Municipal NADMO Director, Ms. Doris Dzebu-Affram called for support for the victims in the area of cooking utensils, fumigation, and medical supplies to deal with any health emergencies that are arising out of the situation.

Assembly Member (AM) for the Dafor Tornu Electoral Area, Hon. King Kenneth Afun was grateful for the gesture and called for further support for the flood victims in the area and the municipality at large. According to him, without further assistance from other stakeholders including corporate Ghana and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), the plight of the victims would continue to be dire. He regretted that the municipality had been marginalized in the distribution of relief items to the impacted districts of the region and called for an end to the situation.

Before the distribution of the relief items, the NADMO officials held a brief meeting with the opinion leaders of the community and sympathise with them and the Municipal Assembly and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Geoffrey K. Badasu.