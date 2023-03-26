Damaged primary school in Talensi District closed

The Saint Joseph Primary school at Kaare in the Talensi District, Upper East Region has been closed due to extensive damage to the building by a windstorm that preceded a down pour earlier in the week.

The wind ripped up the entire roof of the building, opening it up to the heavy rain that soaked up books and other essential items.

The Ghana News Agency, on a visit to see the extent of damage, observed that school activities had been suspended while the pupils and staff of the school busied themselves drying the soaked books and other teaching materials.

Mr Damon Ayinbila Awaafo, the Head teacher at the school, bemoaned the situation and its effect on academic work, “As at now, we don’t have any learning materials to rely on, because the roof of the whole block is completely ripped up”.

He said the pupils were expected to take an ICT examination before the end of the academic term.

“But per our current situation, we are closing the school immediately because of the natural disaster that occurred.

We are supposed to end our term’s examination today with ICT, but we cannot run that paper and the Education Authority has asked us to close the school immediately,” he added.

Mr Awaafo said the 316 learners of the school had been directed to immediately leave the school block “because looking at the school, a wall can fall on the learners, or the children can be hurt by the torn roofing sheets”.

Earlier, the Talensi District Chief Executive, Thomas Duanab Wuni, accompanied by the Ghana Education Service (GES), District Director and NADMO officials visited the school to get firsthand information on the incident.