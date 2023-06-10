Damang Circuit Schools emerged winners of AGL’s Environment Day debate competition

Schools in Damang Circuit has won the 2023 World Environment Day (WED) debate competition organized by Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) for schools in its host communities.

The debate on the topic “Should Government ban single use plastics to reduce plastic pollution” was part of activities to celebrate this years WED.

At the end of the competition, held at Kyekyewere community centre, School’s in Damang Circuit emerged winners with 88 points as against 81 points for Huni-Valley Circuit Schools.

They received assorted books, school bags , mathematical sets, flasks and a trophy while, Huni-Valley Circuit Schools had books, school bags, mathematical sets and flasks.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Beat Plastic Pollution.”

The Acting Operations Manager, Mr. Samuel Hadjor, in a speech read on behalf of the General Manager, congratulated schools that participated in the competition for the sterling performance.

He said observing the 50th anniversary of the WED, served as a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as water and air pollution, global warming, climate change, resource depletion, hazardous chemicals, waste management and wildlife crime.

Mr Hadjor revealed that Ghana generated around one million tonnes of plastic waste each year, but only recycled about five per cent and the rest end up in landfills, oceans, rivers and ecosystems, harming wildlife, human health, and the climate.

“Today, plastic clogs sewages that causes floods and our landfills leaches into the ocean, micro-plastics find their way into the food we eat and the water we drink. Many plastic products contain hazardous additives, which may pose a threat to our health,” Mr Hadjor indicated.

He noted that plastic waste also affected Ghana’s tourism industry as beaches and natural areas were littered with plastic debris, adding that “therefore, we need to act together to beat plastic pollution in Ghana.”

The Acting Operations Manager said, “We need to rethink our relationship with plastic and adopt a circular economy approach that minimizes waste and maximizes reuse and recycling.”

He, therefore, implored Ghanaians to support innovation and investment in alternatives to single-use plastic packaging and products.

According to him, governments, businesses and individuals must collaborate to develop comprehensive waste management systems that prioritized recycling and the circular economy.

Additionally, by fostering a sense of environmental responsibility and stewardship, they could inspire future generations to cherish and protect the planet.

Madam Florence Asere-Bioh, Community Relations Manager for Tarkwa and Damang Mines, on her part, said countries all over the world were battling with waste management.

In 1972, the first World Environment Day was held to raise awareness on environment, highlighting the importance of saving the precious environment, she explained.

Since then, Madam Asere-Bioh, said it had been a good platform to drum home messages on saving the environment.

The Municipal Education Director of Prestea Huni-Valley, Mr Sebastian Atrama Diaw, assured the public that Ghana Education Service would continue to raise awareness and educate students on the dangers plastics posed to the environment.

He appealed to organizations to make use of advanced technics for disposal of waste to help make progress towards a healthy and clean environment.

The WED celebration is marked annually on 5th June, and it is driven by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).