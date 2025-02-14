Dame Accuses AG of Shielding NDC Officials in Legal Case Controversy

Former Attorney General Godfred Dame has launched a scathing critique of his successor, Dr. Dominic Ayine, accusing the current Attorney General of abusing prosecutorial powers to protect high-ranking members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a fiery statement issued Tuesday, Dame condemned Ayine’s recent dismissal of multiple corruption-related cases as a “blatant political maneuver” designed to absolve NDC officials of alleged crimes.

The backlash centers on Ayine’s use of nolle prosequi—a legal tool allowing prosecutors to discontinue trials—to halt proceedings against several former NDC appointees linked to financial misconduct during the John Mahama administration. Dame, who spearheaded many of these cases during his tenure, argued the dismissals lacked legal merit and instead reflected a “premeditated plot” by the NDC to “erase accountability” for its members.

“These abrupt terminations are not rooted in justice but in a calculated scheme to whitewash individuals accused of plundering state resources,” Dame asserted. “The AG’s actions dangerously prioritize political interests over the rule of law, undermining years of meticulous investigative work.”

The dispute reignites long-simmering tensions over Ghana’s struggle to prosecute corruption within its political elite. Dame emphasized that the discontinued cases—involving allegations of embezzlement, contract fraud, and misuse of public funds—were built on “credible, exhaustively gathered evidence.” He warned that Ayine’s decisions risked eroding public trust in the judiciary. “When prosecutions collapse not in courtrooms but through backroom maneuvers, it signals that impunity thrives when power shifts,” he added.

Critics, including governance watchdog groups, have echoed Dame’s concerns. “Selective justice is no justice at all,” said Kofi Addo of Transparency Ghana. “If cases vanish the moment a new government takes office, it exposes our institutions as pawns in a political game.”

Ayine has yet to publicly respond to the allegations, but the NDC has dismissed Dame’s claims as “hypocritical,” accusing the former AG of pursuing politically motivated prosecutions during his own tenure. Party spokesman Sammy Gyamfi stated, “Dame’s tenure was marked by witch hunts against NDC members. Now he cries foul when the same system he weaponized is scrutinized.”

The clash underscores a broader crisis of confidence in Ghana’s anti-corruption framework. With the 2028 elections approaching, analysts warn that perceptions of legal bias could deepen polarization. “This isn’t just about one party,” said law professor Clara Mensah. “It’s about whether Ghana’s institutions can function independently of the ruling government—or if justice is forever hostage to the political cycle.”

Dame has called for civil society and the legal community to “resist this assault on accountability,” urging transparency in Ayine’s rationale for dropping the cases. Meanwhile, the public remains divided. While some applaud the AG’s moves as corrective measures against past vendettas, others fear a return to an era where political shields override accountability.

As the debate rages, one unresolved question lingers: Will these dismissed cases ever see their day in court—or has justice been permanently deferred?

Read for AG’s full statement below:

