Dame Denies Misconduct in Ambulance Procurement Case

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has firmly rejected allegations of unethical conduct in the high-profile ambulance procurement case involving Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

His successor, Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, leveled the accusations during a press briefing on February 12, 2025, suggesting that Dame’s handling of the case was marred by ethical lapses.

The controversy centers on the acquisition of 200 ambulances during the John Mahama administration—a deal that has sparked intense legal and political debate amid broader concerns about financial management and accountability. Speaking to reporters on February 14, Dame dismissed the claims as entirely baseless.

“Dr. Ayine’s unfounded allegations insinuating unethical conduct on my part in the ambulance case is highly disingenuous and rather, unfortunately, recaps the series of falsehoods peddled by foot soldiers of the NDC and other uninformed members of society,” Dame stated.

He further highlighted what he sees as a glaring contradiction in his successor’s position, noting the irony of Ayine, who is himself under disciplinary proceedings for professional misconduct at the General Legal Council, accusing him of ethical breaches.

The unfolding dispute adds another layer to an already contentious narrative, where political rivalries and questions of accountability frequently intersect. While the case continues to draw public scrutiny, many observers stress the importance of an impartial review that could help restore confidence in the system. The heated exchange between Dame and Ayine not only intensifies the focus on the ambulance procurement but also underscores a broader debate about transparency and ethical standards within Ghana’s legal and political circles.