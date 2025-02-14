Dame Warns of Jeopardy as AG’s Focus Shifts from Public Interest

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has issued a stark warning against his successor, Dominic Ayine, amid growing concerns over the handling of high-profile criminal cases in Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference, Dame cautioned that the integrity of the justice system could be at serious risk if prosecutorial decisions begin to favor the positions of defence lawyers over the public interest.

Dame’s comments were fueled by recent decisions to discontinue cases that involved billions of Ghana Cedis in state losses. “The people of Ghana should be very scared if we have an Attorney-General whose prime consideration for the discontinuation of criminal cases is the position of defence lawyers rather than the interests of the Republic,” he declared. His warning resonates against a backdrop of mounting scrutiny over Ayine’s approach to corruption-related prosecutions, where critics argue that political considerations may be undermining efforts to ensure accountability.

The former Attorney General’s remarks add another layer to the ongoing debate about the balance between legal procedure and the demands of public accountability. Some experts believe that prioritizing the public interest is essential to maintain trust in the justice system—a trust that could be irreparably damaged if cases involving significant financial mismanagement are allowed to lapse based on external pressures. As the controversy deepens, the conversation is shifting toward calls for reforms that reinforce the primacy of public welfare in prosecutorial decisions, ensuring that Ghana’s legal framework remains robust and unyielding in the fight against corruption and mismanagement.