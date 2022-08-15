Damoah Fights OSP in his personal capacity – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has dissociated itself from comments made by the Commissioner of the Customs Division, Col Kwadwo Damoah Rtd. at the Customs Management Retreat on Wednesday, 10th August 2022, on the outcomes of the Office of Special Prosecutor’s investigation into alleged corruption related offences involving Labianca Group of companies and the Customs Division of the GRA.

The Special Prosecutor recovered GHS1million from Labianca.

According to the report of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Mr Joseph Adu Kyei, issued an unlawful customs advance rulingthat led to the reduction of the values of intended imports between a range of 5 and 10 per cent below the benchmark values.

The ruling was allegedly blessed by Col. Damoah without notifying the GRA Commissioner-General.

Reacting to the report, Col. Damoah said the report is fraught with malice and hatred.

He described the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjabeng as “incompetent” and a “small boy” who is trying to tarnish his hard won reputation.

Reacting to Col. Damoah’s response to the OSP, the GRA said his comments were made in his personal capacity and do not convey the opinion of the Board and Management of GRA.

Below are details of the full statement:

REACTION TO REPORT OF THE OFFICE OF THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR’S INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED COMMISSION OF CORRUPTION AND CORRUPTION RELATED OFFENCES INVOLVING LABIANCA GROUP OF COMPANIES AND THE CUSTOMS DIVISION OF GRA

The Board and Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has followed media discussions and reactions following the release of the Report of the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s investigation into alleged commission of corruption and corruption related offences involving Labianca Group of companies and the Customs Division of GRA.

The Authority would like to state for the record that it accords the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) the respect and the dignity that the OSP carries. GRA continually looks for every opportunity to improve on revenue as well as block any leakage. To this end, GRA is studying the outcomes of the report in detail and will not hesitate to ensure that per its mandate all processes and procedures that are identified to lead to loss of revenue or have the potential to lead to loss of revenue are blocked.

In this regard the Authority wishes to state that the comments made by the Commissioner of the Customs Division, Col Kwadwo Damoah Rtd. at the Customs Management Retreat on Wednesday 10th August 2022 on the outcomes of the investigation were made in his personal capacity and do not convey the opinion of the Board and Management of GRA.

GRA wishes to assure the general public that prior to the release of the OSP’s report, it had taken steps to streamline and improve on the processes of accurately determining values of imported items and products. With the inauguration of the new GRA Board of Directors in August 2021, the Authority took firm steps to deal with practices or procedures that had the potential of reducing or not giving maximum value to transactions at importation. One of such measures was to give a directive in December 2021 that with immediate effect no discounts or rebates are given on items or products at importation and to cancel all existing approved discounts.

As stated above, GRA is ensuring that all unreasonable exercise of discretionary power which will result in the loss of revenue will be prevented.

GRA uses this opportunity to assure all stakeholders of GRA and the general public that GRA has taken steps to ensure that all allegations of impropriety on the part of any of its staff are promptly and decisively investigated and that all cases of tax evasion or other acts that are contrary to the Laws governing the Authority will be dealt with.

Thank you.

SIGNED

AMMISHADDAI OWUSU-AMOAH (REV. DR.)

COMMISSIONER-GENERAL