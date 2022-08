Damongo bread bakers lament over high transportation, baking ingredients cost

Bread bakers in Damongo, in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region have bemoaned the high cost of baking ingredients coupled with escalating transport fares, which they say is greatly affecting their business.

This according to them was having a heavy toil on their livelihood and the livelihoods of their families.

In an interview with PAD FM, the CEO of Yaayi pastries, Mrs. Anyoka Rabi said the size and price of bread produced is determined by the cost of ingredients vis-a-vis transportation cost.

She urged residents in and around Damongo to patronize made in Damongo bread to help boost their business.

Bakers in Damongo according to her, produce the most hygienic bread suitable for consumption than those imported from outside the Municipality.

She disclosed that made in Damongo bread taste good as compared to bread from other places and can’t simply grasp the reasonableness of people in Damongo opting for bread produced from other places under unknown environmental conditions.

The bread produced here she emphasized, are of high quality with rich ingredients produced under clean, hygienic environment and approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), adding that,” we hold the health and well-being of our people in high esteem”.

