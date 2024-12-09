Damongo Electoral Commission Office Set Ablaze Amid Election Result Delay

The Damongo Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) office was set on fire by angry youth, following a delay in the declaration of the 2024 election results. The fire caused significant damage to the office and its contents.

Eyewitnesses reported that the frustrated youth, upset by the prolonged wait for the results, stormed the EC office and ignited the blaze. The incident highlights the growing tensions surrounding the electoral process as delays in results continue to fuel public unrest in some regions.