Damongo MP Donates 10 Motorbikes To West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has donated ten (10) Apsonic Cross Country Motorbikes to the West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate.

This is help the facility enhance health care delivery in the area.

The legislator in a short address explained that, there are some basic needs of humanity that every policy maker and pubic servant must pay attention to, such as:the needs of education, health care and general social amenities in the range of water, electricity and sanitation.

He said irrespective of your social class,one cannot be productive without a good health care system, adding that,as a policy maker his donation to the sector is to enhance quality health care delivery in the Municipality.

According to him, the support was in response to a request made to him by the Municipal Health Director, Madam Gertrude Yentumi,when she visited his constituency office to lament over the inadequacy of means of transport for the directorate to carry out its mandate as a service;a plea he the ( MP) took very serious and did not sleep over.

The MP believes the motorbikes will enable the health workers to deliver quality healthcare services to the people in the constituency especially, those living in remote hard to reach farming communities.

He pledged his unalloyed commitment to augment effort by central government to deliver basic health care to the people, hinting that he will soon extend similar support to the Regional Health Directorate and the Ghana education Service.

The West Gonja Municipal Health Director, Madam Gertrude Yentumi expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture.

She disclosed that for the short period she has been in the Municipality, She witnessed the handing over of a well furnished CHIPS compound at Mognori, the Renovation of a CHPS Compound at Achubunyo, the construction of a new CHPS compound at Kadendelempa and the renovation and drilling of a borehole at the Municipal Health Directorate all executed by the MP.

Madam Gertrude pointed out that transport has been identified as an essential resource and a vital tool for the delivery of health service and also, an important social determinant of health in the rural communities.

She added that, the availability of a reliable transport will impact on the ability of a person to access appropriate and well – coordinated health care.

“As a service, we preach universal health care but this can never be achieved without transport and in our case motor bikes. that is why we don’t take this gestures lightly at all,” she said.

She further explained that, in the past, their transport challenges made it difficult to reach all communities in need of basic health and promised that, the motorbikes will be put into their intended purpose with the necessary maintenance culture.

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham