Damongo MP gifts GPRTU brand new pickup

The Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency who doubles as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor, has donated a brand new Nissan Hardbody pickup to the Damongo branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The vehicle with registration number GS-318-19 is to help facilitate the day-to-day activities of the union.

In handing over the vehicle on behalf of the Member of Parliament at a short ceremony,the Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja,Karim Musah Kusubari said the donation was in recognition of the role the GPRTU was playing in the transport industry in the constituency.

He said the Member of Parliament appreciates the tireless effort by members of the union in ensuring that passengers within the Damongo area journey to and from their preferred destinations safely.

According to him,it was the hope of the legislator that the vehicle will in the smooth running of the adminstrative activities of the GPRTU Damongo office.

Mr.Addae Musah,the Chairman of the Damongo Branch of GPRTU expressed profound gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture.

He said the donation was very timely as it would help them effectively run the activities of the union in the constituency in order to render quality service to its clients.

Whilst wishing the MP well in his exploits, he pledged on behalf of all members that the vehicle will be taken good care of and used for the intended purpose.