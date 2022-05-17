Dan Botwe and six others honoured

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has named a house at the Presbyterian Senior High/Technical School at Adukrom after Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Local Government Minister.

This is an honour bestowed on him for his exemplary contribution towards the growth of education in Okere and the Church in general.

The colourful ceremony, which took place at the school also saw six other Presbyterians named after some of the school facilities.

Rev Prof JOY Mante, Moderator of the PCG in the statement of declaration indicated that “the General Assembly Council had considered the justification that the House 3 of this school be named after Dan Botwe”.

The Moderator explained that in the tradition of the Presbyterian Church, naming any of the church’s facilities be it school or chapel required only permission from the district administration.

However, to name a facility after an individual is strictly scrutinised to ensure that such individual was an inspiration and shining example for generations unborn and can be considered as an ambassador for the Church and Christ.

Therefore, the Moderator said ” you can build more than 10 facilities for the church but if you are not considered as a an example for emulation, you will not be named after any facility”

He therefore was very proud of Mr Dan Botwe and all the others who had been honoured for their distinguish services to God and country.

The six others are Mr William Abboah, former Minister of Interior who was named after a 9-unit classroom block and Nana Otutu Ababio, Chief of Adukrom who was named after a 12-unit classroom block.

Owoabrempon Abena Korama, Akuapem nifahemaa was named after the girls’ dormitory and the House 2 was named after Mr Joseph Asante, a former and first headmaster of the school.

Prof Col (Rtd) Edwin Afari of the Ghana Field of Epidemiology was named after the Schools science block while Rev Nathaniel Asare, a former Moderator of the Church was named after House 1.

Mr Dan Botwe, who was extremely thankful to God and the Church for the honours done him, paid a glowing tribute to his late father who was a teacher/catechist of the PCG.

He said whatever I have become was by the grace of God and the staunch Presbyterian training and principles based on Christ that Papa inculcated in us”

Whiles thanking the Church for considering him worthy of such honour, he acknowledged the responsibility therein and assured not to disappoint God and the Church.